Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise $50,000 to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on peoples' lawns overnight.

The most recent victim was Sparks City Councilman for Ward 1, Donald Abbott. He woke up Thursday morning to find nearly 30 flamingos all over his lawn with a sign saying "YOU'VE BEEN FLOCKED!" and a note with directions on how to get rid of the flock.

It takes a $15 donation to get rid of the flamingos, but Abbott decided to pay $30 in order to choose the next house to get flocked and to find out who flocked him. He declined an additional $5 donation that would've bought him insurance, protecting him from being flocked again.

"I figured if someone's going to flock me again," Abbott said. "I'll happily donate one more time."

The team has flocked six houses in the two weeks they've had the flamingos. The coaches and a few parents go out overnight and plant the flamingos in the lawn. Coach Jaime Rosaschi gets a kick out of planting them.

We've got a trunk full of about 30 flamingos, and we show up. We're just very quiet," Rosaschi said. "As quiet as can be while we run around the front yard shoving flamingos in the lawn, so it's quite a rush, and it's a lot of fun."

Unfortunately the cheerleaders can't join the flock party. They go way too late, and Rosaschi wouldn't approve of them being out that late, considering they're all ages nine to twelve. Sixth grader Taylor Hicks said it's okay they can't plant the birds, but she appreciates their hard work.

"I think it shows that they have a lot of courage in us making it to nationals if they're willing to work this hard for us to make it to Orlando." Hicks said.

The team needs to reach their goal by November 19th. If they don't make nationals or raise enough money, there are other competitions the team could travel to.

"If we're unable to do either of those competitions," Rosaschi said. "We're just going to make sure that we spend the money on the girls, so it doesn't go to waste."

If you want someone you know to get flocked, you can email their name and address to flockingcheerleaders@gmail.com.

If you'd like to donate directly to the cause, you can by going to their Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/vkyz7-disney-world-or-bust

  • NewsMore>>

  • Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser

    Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser

    Saturday, September 30 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-09-30 06:39:10 GMT

    The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise 50 thousand dollars, in order to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on people's lawns overnight.

    More >>

    The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise 50 thousand dollars, in order to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on people's lawns overnight.

    More >>

  • Wolf Pack Soccer Falls in Overtime 2-1

    Wolf Pack Soccer Falls in Overtime 2-1

    Saturday, September 30 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-09-30 05:56:28 GMT

    The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. 

    More >>

    The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Shots Fired Reported at Colorado Air Force Academy

    Shots Fired Reported at Colorado Air Force Academy

    Saturday, September 30 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-09-30 05:49:53 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported shots fired and a possible active shooter at a Colorado air force academy. Nothing has been confirmed. We will update the story with details as they become known.

    More >>

    El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported shots fired and a possible active shooter at a Colorado air force academy. Nothing has been confirmed. We will update the story with details as they become known.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.