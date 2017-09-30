Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser

The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise $50,000 to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on peoples' lawns overnight.

The most recent victim was Sparks City Councilman for Ward 1, Donald Abbott. He woke up Thursday morning to find nearly 30 flamingos all over his lawn with a sign saying "YOU'VE BEEN FLOCKED!" and a note with directions on how to get rid of the flock.

It takes a $15 donation to get rid of the flamingos, but Abbott decided to pay $30 in order to choose the next house to get flocked and to find out who flocked him. He declined an additional $5 donation that would've bought him insurance, protecting him from being flocked again.

"I figured if someone's going to flock me again," Abbott said. "I'll happily donate one more time."

The team has flocked six houses in the two weeks they've had the flamingos. The coaches and a few parents go out overnight and plant the flamingos in the lawn. Coach Jaime Rosaschi gets a kick out of planting them.

We've got a trunk full of about 30 flamingos, and we show up. We're just very quiet," Rosaschi said. "As quiet as can be while we run around the front yard shoving flamingos in the lawn, so it's quite a rush, and it's a lot of fun."

Unfortunately the cheerleaders can't join the flock party. They go way too late, and Rosaschi wouldn't approve of them being out that late, considering they're all ages nine to twelve. Sixth grader Taylor Hicks said it's okay they can't plant the birds, but she appreciates their hard work.

"I think it shows that they have a lot of courage in us making it to nationals if they're willing to work this hard for us to make it to Orlando." Hicks said.

The team needs to reach their goal by November 19th. If they don't make nationals or raise enough money, there are other competitions the team could travel to.

"If we're unable to do either of those competitions," Rosaschi said. "We're just going to make sure that we spend the money on the girls, so it doesn't go to waste."

If you want someone you know to get flocked, you can email their name and address to flockingcheerleaders@gmail.com.

If you'd like to donate directly to the cause, you can by going to their Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/vkyz7-disney-world-or-bust