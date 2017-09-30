Lawns Flocked with Flamingos for Fundraiser

The Sparks Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading team is trying to raise 50 thousand dollars, in order to pay for a trip to Orlando to compete in a national competition. Their most recent tactic involved pink flamingos showing up on people's lawns overnight.More >>
The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.More >>
El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported shots fired and a possible active shooter at a Colorado air force academy. Nothing has been confirmed. We will update the story with details as they become known.More >>
State Route 227 Lamoille Summit is closed both directions due to the E Fire. The E Fire 280 acres, but authorities report is is controlled.More >>
We talk about high school graduation rates often, and what the graduates are doing after they get that diploma. But what happens to the nearly 30 percent of Nevada students who don't make it to graduation?More >>
Authorities declared the 50-year-old male dead at the scene.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
A man is now dead after being hit by a car in Carson City around 7:30 on Friday morning.More >>
Reno police are reporting that two minor female victims were transported to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews while the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Martinez, was taken to the Reno Police Department.More >>
Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775)- 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.More >>
