Wolf Pack Soccer Falls in Overtime 2-1

Nevada Release

9/29/2017

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-10-0, 0-3-0 MW) could not complete its comeback against Mountain West foe Air Force (5-4-1, 2-0-1 MW) losing 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. Freshman Rachel Gensch scored her third goal of the season which leads the Wolf Pack for the season.

The Falcons were able to get on the board early, with Brooke Rittman scoring her second goal of the season just five minutes into the match to give Air Force a 1-0 lead. Both teams combined for only eight first half shots, and the Wolf Pack went into the locker room trailing 1-0 after 45 minutes.

The tide turned for the Pack in the second half, as it was able to record seven shots, including Gensch’s equalizer in the 65th minute. Air Force was able to deflect two shots put on by the Pack, but Gensch was in the right place and the right time and drilled her third goal of the season into the back of the Falcons’ net. The game would remain tied 1-1 after 90 minutes, and overtime would ensue.

Air Force would record the only two shots in overtime, with the second being knocked in Nevada’s goal by Bre Robertson on a corner kick by Taylor Cobb to win the match. Nevada goalkeeper Lauryn Horstdaniel recorded a career-high 11 saves in the match.

Gensch led the attack with five of Nevada’s 10 shots. Six members of the Wolf Pack played the entire 92 minutes.

Nevada will look to bounce back against conference foe Colorado College in Mackay Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m.