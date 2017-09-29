Group Helps Adults Learn to Read, Earn GEDs

We talk about high school graduation rates often and what the graduates are doing after they get that diploma. But what happens to the nearly 30 percent of Nevada students who don't make it to graduation?

Without a high school diploma, people are more likely to be stuck earning minimum wage, struggling to afford basic needs like rent, and more likely to end up in prison. In fact, nearly 70 percent of prison inmates didn't finish high school. But there is a non-profit organization in Reno working to help these people turn it all around.

The Northern Nevada Literacy Council looks a little bit like a private tutoring business, but this adult learning school does it all for free, helping people learn to read, learn English, and get their GEDs.

"I've been absolutely shocked to see that there are people born in America, who come to our school, and they either can't read at all, or they read at a first grade level, or a Kindergarten level," NNLC Executive Director Susan Robinson said.

The NNLC teaches about 150 local students at all levels every a day. Some dropped out of high school just a year or two shy of graduation, and some are trying to learn English as a second language. Some never learned to read to begin with.

For NNLC graduate Ashlynn Ely, getting that high school diploma seemed impossible.

"I felt worthless," Ely said. "I felt like, 'Wow. This is my life? This is what I went to school all those years for, just to drop out?'">

Ely ended up at NNLC, and got her GED in just a few months.

"They gave me inspiration within myself," Ely said. "They re-lit that fire for me, made me realize that, 'Wow, I really can do whatever I want if I put my mind to it. I just have to work for it.'"

Others, like NNLC graduate Emme Alden, had to make a hard choice early in life. Pregnant at 15, she dropped out to support her son.

"I just felt like there was nothing I could do, like, I'll always be stuck here," Alden said of her fast food job. "I felt like if I kept working there, it wasn't ever going to happen, and it just put me in a depressing state."

Now, after a few months working with the NNLC, she has her GED, a better job, and some much bigger dreams for herself and her little boy.

"He's going to be really successful," Alden said, "and he's even going to eventually go to college and maybe get a really great job where he can support himself."

Both graduates say getting that high school equivalency opened up doors to a new level of employment, higher pay, upward mobility, and more stability.

"Now I can put money away," Alden said of her job at the SPCA, "and I have extra funds so if something does happen, I can do what I need to do."

"When I first moved here, I was applying for jobs and I didn't realize how limited I really was," Ely said. "I wanted better. I wanted more. Something more firm. Something I could turn into a career if I wanted to."

Ely now works for Boost Mobile, with her eye on seeing more of the world.

These are just a few of the success stories at NNLC.

"All the doors of opportunity will open up wide to you now that you have that diploma," Robinson said. "They go on to college. They're graduating from UNR now. They're going to to become nurses, teachers. I mean, the sky's the limit."

It costs the NNLC roughly $3,000 per student, which they get through grants and donations. If you'd like to help, they are putting on a fundraiser next week called "Spellbinder." It's a Harry Potter themed dinner and spelling bee. It's happening on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Rancharrah in Reno.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.