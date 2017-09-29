Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspicious Death

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Sun Valley.

The body was found Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in a home near Lupin and Honeybear Streets in Sun Valley.

The deceased is described as a male adult.

Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

This is a developing story, and we will update with details as they become known.