Deputies Seek Information in Ongoing Sun Valley Homicide Investigation

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are now asking southern Nevada residents for help in an ongoing homicide investigation in Sun Valley.

Deputies say 34-year-old Michael Partridge of Sun Valley was found shot dead in a home on September 29th near Lupin and Honeybear Streets.

Deputies say Partridge had connections to the Las Vegas area.

Detectives say that Partridge lived in Las Vegas prior to moving to northern Nevada. They believe someone may know something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, that could help the investigation.

Anyone who may have information should call Washoe County Detectives at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 8478411. Your tip will remain anonymous. A $2,500 is being offered.