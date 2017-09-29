Giant Puppets Paraded In Geneva

A huge crowd gathered in Geneva streets on Friday (September 29) to watch an eight-meters-high grandmother puppet and a six-meters-high girl articulated by tens of Lilliputians.

The Giants, created by Royal de Luxe, a French street theater group stopped at various locations in Geneva to lick a lollipop, drive a scooter and even pee in the street. The 83-year-old grand-mother and her 5-year-old grand-daughter were followed by a music band.

Regane, a citizen of Geneva, who at first was "very skeptical", said she was amazed by the realistic nature of the puppets.

The show La Saga des Geants, which needed 2 or 3 years' preparations, will last until Sunday (October 1). Royal de Luxe, founded by Jean-Luc Courcoult in 1973, has already performed in several cities all around the world such as London or Montreal.

Every time, the story and the puppets' movements are different, reminds Courcoult.

1 million people will attend the show during three days of performance, according to Royal de Luxe.

Andres Perez, who leaves in the Geneva neighborhood of Carouge where La Saga des Geants performed said he was very impressed and enjoy the atmosphere that the show brought in the street and specially the laughs of the children.