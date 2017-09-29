Saber Grills Recalls Grills and LP Regulators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Saber Grills has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair, and has recalled grills and LP regulators due to fire and burn hazards.

The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.