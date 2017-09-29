Protecting Yourself This Flu Season

A pretty serious 2016-2017 flu season has health district officials highlighting the dangers of influenza in 2017-2018. Health district officials say 8 people died from influenza in Washoe County during the last flu season.

Now that another flu season is fast approaching, experts are asking everyone to take preventative measures. Lynnie Shore with the Washoe County Health District says washing your hands, eating right and exercising are just a few good habits that can help to prevent you from getting sick.

Shore says the flu can be a highly contagious. Simply coming into contact with someone who's infected can put you at risk for getting sick.

"It's a sudden onset of fatigue, body aches, they have a sore throat, they feel just totally crummy, on the other hand the other people who get infected may have little or no symptoms at all, but they're just as infectious as someone who can't get out of bed,” said Shore.

Shore says it's those infected people going to work or going to school that are the most dangerous because it exposes the disease to people who have the highest risk for complications.

“Children under five, people over 50, anyone with a chronic health condition and pregnant women,” said Shore.

Last year in Nevada, two out of every three people didn't get their annual flu shot. This year the Washoe County Health District would like to see at least 80 % of people receive their vaccinations.

Shore says there's no way of knowing what this year's flu season will look like, but regardless, now is the best time to protect yourself, especially before the holiday season arrives.

The remote area medical clinic in Reno will be offering free flu shots this weekend and carbon City schools will be offering the vaccination to students throughout the month of October For more information, you can head over to gethealthycarsoncity.org/immunizations or www.truckeemeadowshealthycommunities.com/.