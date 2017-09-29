Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
    
Tom Price's partial repayment and public regrets couldn't save his job.
    
The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president's Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.
    
Trump had said he was "not happy" with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer's dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.
    
The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump's agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet member's travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.
    

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

