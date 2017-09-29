POTUS Set To Promote Tax Plan

Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
A man is now dead after being hit by a car in Carson City around 7:30 on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to the National Association of Manufacturers on Friday.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
This most recent rock fall comes a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.More >>
Authorities declared the 50-year-old male dead at the scene.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
Reno police are reporting that two minor female victims were transported to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews while the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Martinez, was taken to the Reno Police Department.More >>
The Lassen County Public Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and 21 suspected cases of viral meningitis, most of which are reported to be in connection with the Lassen High School football team. . Earlier, it said there were four confirmed cases.More >>
The schools that were recognized are Wallin and Thompson in the Clark County School District and Pinon Hills in the Douglas County School District.More >>
