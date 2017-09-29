Search Underway for Missing Teen

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Deputies say 16 year-old Anthony Palomo of Dayton, Nevada has been missing since September 4. He was last seen in the area of V & T Way and Aja Place in the Mark Twain area of Dayton. Police say he also has ties to the Reno and Carson City area.

Anthony is a white male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deputy Strobel with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6600 ext 5029 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900