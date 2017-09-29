Pack Volleyball Falls at Fresno State

Nevada Release

9/28/107

The Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball squad (4-11, 2-1 MW) fell to the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2) Thursday night 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-19) in its third Mountain West matchup of the season.

Freshman Kayla Afoa led the Wolf Pack with 11 kills, a career high for the rookie. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Ayla Fresenius, who paired her 10 kills with 13 digs for yet another double-double, her fourth of the season. Junior Gabby Szachara earned her first career start Thursday night, tallying four kills while hitting .429, both career highs. Freshman McKayla Wuensch, who saw increased playing time after Nevada switched to a 6-2 in the third set, recorded 10 assists for the first time.

There was no clear leader well into the first set as the two teams tied it up again and again, although Nevada often held the one-point advantage. Looking like no team would pull away, Fresno State built a two point lead, up 15-13 into the media timeout. The lead wouldn’t last long, though, as Nevada scored the next two points to tie it up at 15. Taking a point here and there, Fresno State went up 22-19, the largest lead of the set. Nevada couldn’t mount the comeback, falling in set one 25-20.

Fresno State jumped out to a 10-4 lead in set two, but the Wolf Pack answered back with four straight points to cut the deficit to two. The ‘Dogs would pull away from there, though, taking set two 25-18.

After trailing for most of the early points in set three, Nevada surged to a 15-10 lead headed into the media timeout as Afoa and Fresenius continued to rack up the points. The Pack would keep the ‘Dogs at bay for the rest of the set, claiming the third frame 25-19.

Nevada wasn’t able to carry its momentum over, though, as Fresno State took an early lead and held onto it in set four. The ‘Dogs took the fourth set 25-19 to claim the match 3-1.

The Pack will remain on the road, facing San Diego State Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.