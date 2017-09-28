Capital Funding Protection Committee Approves Funding to Build Three New Schools

At a public meeting on September 28, members of the Capital Funding Protection Committee (CFPC) voted to approve $200 million in funding to build three new schools in the Washoe County School District (WCSD). Committee members also requested that additional cost comparison data be provided to the committee and the WCSD Board of Trustees.



The decision will now be considered by the WCSD Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on October 10. If approved by the Board of Trustees, the funding will be used to construct an elementary school in the South Meadows area, a middle school in Sun Valley, and a middle school in Spanish Springs.



“We are excited about our decision to approve funding for schools in areas that are dealing with serious overcrowding,” said CFPC Chairman Mike Cate. “The District is doing what it promised to do—planning and budgeting responsibly for future projects that will provide better learning environments for our students. In turn, our committee members have worked hard to carry out our mission by providing the necessary oversight for the District on critically-needed projects like these. We look forward to presenting these recommendations to the Board of Trustees soon.”



“Our mission from the outset has been to provide community input on major expenditures for capital projects in the District,” said Tim Rowe, who serves as the at-large community representative on the committee. “Our committee has approved funding for repairs and we have been glad to see them in action. This was a major decision by our committee, but we feel these schools would serve the best interests of WCSD students and staff.”



If a majority of the Board of Trustees votes to approve the recommendation, all three schools are scheduled to open in August 2019.