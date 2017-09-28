Authorities Respond to a Fatal Motorcycle Crash Thursday Evening

Authorities responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of 6645 Echo Ave Thursday evening.

Authorities declared the 50-year-old male dead at the scene.

At this time, it appears that the aforementioned motorcyclist was riding recklessly in a parking lot, lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.

Speed appears to be a factor at this time, but neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.