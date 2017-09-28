Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto Announces Land and Water Conserva - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto Announces Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants For Carson City And Walker River

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement announcing a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant totaling more than $580,000 for Carson City and Walker River in Northern Nevada.

“Nevadans will have a better experience exploring our state’s parks thanks to the investments made to enhance accessibility and visitor experience. I applaud the National Park Service for prioritizing the improvement of our local parks and for protecting our natural resources. This a good for Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy, creating jobs and encouraging more Nevadans to visit our parks.”

The following grants will be awarded:

  •         Carson City: $118,785 for Disk Golf Course Complex
    •    Construct a disk golf complex including cultural and environmental reviews, permitting, site preparation, and project design, engineering, and administration. Install disk golf tees and targets, parking lot, fencing, signs, information kiosk. Install concrete pad and shelter for portable restroom.

  •         Walker River: $463,375 for Walker River Restrooms
    •    Acquire partial interest on 765.74 acres through donation for a new state park. Complete cultural and environmental resource reviews, design, engineering, and permitting. Construct four restrooms, picnic areas, parking, signage, and site improvements. 
