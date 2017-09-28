East Fork Fire Protection District Reports 4 Fires Between Steph - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

East Fork Fire Protection District Reports 4 Fires Between Stephanie Way and Silver City RV Park

East Fork Fire Protection District Captain Terry Taylor has reported there are 4 wildland fires between Stephanie Way and Silver City RV park. Their size is uncertain, but units are on scene trying to suppress them. 

Forward progress to the fires has stopped. 

Some of the fires are close to structures, but at this time no structures are threatened. 

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting that the right lane of northbound 395 from Johnson Lane to Plymouth has been closed due to the fires.

The fires were reported around 5:10 p.m.

The wind is pushing them to the east.  

No estimate on containment.  

Thanks to Kareena Crabtree and David Sconce for the photos.

