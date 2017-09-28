Yosemite National Park Has Another Rock Fall

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16 year-old who has been missing for more than three weeks.More >>
This most recent rock fall comes a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.More >>
The Lassen County Public Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and 21 suspected cases of viral meningitis, most of which are reported to be in connection with the Lassen High School football team. . Earlier, it said there were four confirmed cases.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is making his second trip to China since taking office in February, and relations between the two world powers have rarely mattered so much.More >>
The free, mobile-medical clinic, comes to Reno September 29-October 1.More >>
Authorities declared the 50-year-old male dead at the scene.More >>
Reno police are reporting that two minor female victims were transported to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews while the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Martinez, was taken to the Reno Police Department.More >>
The schools that were recognized are Wallin and Thompson in the Clark County School District and Pinon Hills in the Douglas County School District.More >>
In addition to the tax revenue from July, the Department also reports that license and application fees paid by businesses getting licenses to operate adult-use marijuana establishments have, to date, generated $6.5 million in state revenue.More >>
