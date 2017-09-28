Yosemite National Park Has Another Rock Fall

Yosemite National Park has had another rock fall a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring another.

The British man has been identified as 32-year-old Andrew Foster of Wales. His wife who was injured during the rock fall hasn't been identified, but she is still in the hospital.



Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday's rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.

This time a piece of rock slammed onto the sunroof of a car injuring a man inside. He was taken to the hospital with a possible skull fracture.

Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens.

Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall. The chunk of rock measures about 130 feet in length and 65 feet wide.



Rocks at Yosemite break loose about 80 times a year, but longtime climbers say that it's rare for a collapse to kill anyone.

The last time a person died from a falling rock was in 2013 when a Montana climber fell after a rock came loose and sliced his rope.

(AP contributed to this report.)