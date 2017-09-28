Yosemite National Park Has Another Rock Fall

Yosemite National Park has had another rock fall a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.



Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday's rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.



Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens.

Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall.

He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.



No other details were immediately available.



