Yosemite National Park Has Another Rock Fall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Yosemite National Park Has Another Rock Fall

Posted: Updated:

Yosemite National Park has had another rock fall a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.
           
Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday's rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.
           
Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens.

Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall.

He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.
           
No other details were immediately available.

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.