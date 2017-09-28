Carson City School District to Offer Students Annual Seasonal Fl - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City School District to Offer Students Annual Seasonal Flu Vaccinations

Posted: Updated:

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is working with the Carson City School District (CCSD) to offer students annual seasonal flu vaccinations.

There will be a team of CCHHS licensed nurses at each school to administer the flu vaccine. 

They say the vaccination is safe and a health action that benefits all age groups to protect against influenza illness.

The vaccine will only be available as injectable (commonly known as “a shot”) for all age groups for the 2017-2018 flu season. 

Based on recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the nasal mist vaccine will not be available. 

The shot will protect against four (4) flu viruses.

In order for students to receive a flu vaccine:

 Complete and sign the yellow consent form that is available on the district’s website here.

Send the completed yellow consent form back to the child’s school/teacher at least one week before your school’s scheduled clinic date.

Read the Influenza Vaccine Information Statement. It will be given to your child on the day of vaccination or can be obtained from the CCHHS website, where you can also access more information: GetHealthyCarsonCity.org/immunizations.


Vaccination Dates & Locations:

Oct. 3, 2017              Carson High 

Oct. 4, 2017              Carson High 

Oct. 5, 2017              Fremont Elementary 

Oct. 6, 2017              Pioneer High

Oct. 6, 2017              Empire Elementary 

Oct. 6, 2017              Carson Montessori

Oct. 19, 2017            Fritsch Elementary 

Oct. 19, 2017            Bordewich Elementary 

Oct. 20, 2017            Mark Twain Elementary 

Oct. 20, 2017            Seeliger Elementary 

Oct. 24, 2017            Eagle Valley Middle 

Oct. 25, 2017            Carson Middle 

Oct. 26, 2017            Early Childhood (Bordewich)

Please click here for more information about the vaccination clinics.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.