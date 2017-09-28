Reno Police Arrest Man In Connection With Sexual Assault of a Mi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Man In Connection With Sexual Assault of a Minor

Posted: Updated:

Reno police are reporting they have arrested a suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Martinez, in connection with a possible sexual assault on a minor.

Two minor, female victims were transported to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews while the suspect was taken to the Reno Police Department. 

As a result of the interviews, the suspect was arrested for six counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor, one count of Lewdness with a Minor and one count of Statutory Sexual Seduction.

We believe the suspect was actively seeking out young females on social media outlets. The investigation is ongoing and it is possible there are more victims.

