Free Remote Area Medical Clinic To Come To Reno

Remote Area Medical- RAM™, a free, mobile-medical clinic, is coming to Reno September 29-October 1.

The clinic is expecting to provide its medical, dental and vision services to over 1,000 patients during the three-day period.

To reach that goal RAM is asking more dental and vision professionals to join the clinic as volunteers at the event.

“Some of the RAM volunteers actually follow the clinics across the country to help those in need and find it a very rewarding experience,” said Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick. “We are hoping that more local dental and vision professionals will volunteer to experience that same feeling by helping those in need in our community.”

According to event coordinators, in 2014, approximately 300 volunteers helped 800 people when the RAM Clinic was last in Reno.

This year it is estimated that 350 volunteers will be needed to serve 1,000 patients. To do that they need another 50 or more general volunteers.

As noted, the greatest need is for dental and visions professionals from our community. Interested persons should email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Medical services at this year’s clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglass production, free eyeglasses, women's health exams, assistance device (walkers and canes) education, osteopathic manipulative treatment and general medical exams.

The event is being sponsored in part by Truckee Meadows Healthy Communities, a cross-sectoral coalition that seeks to improve the health of our community.

More at www.truckeemeadowshealthycommunities.com.

People will begin the process starting at 12am, Friday, September 29 at the Washoe County Health District parking lot at 1001 E. 9th Street in Reno.

After initial processing, clients will then be transported to the Boys and Girls Club for clinic services which will begin at 6am.

The same process will repeat all three days.

“We are very excited about the upcoming clinic and want to thank the scores of people who have already helped in getting this event scheduled,” said Dick. “With a little more generosity we will be able to reach our goal and make this a great event.”

For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics please visit www.ramusa.org.