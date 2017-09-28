"Take Me Home Huey" Vietnam Memorial Arrives in Reno

A "Huey" helicopter, one of about 12,000 used in the Vietnam war, was welcomed into Reno with an official motorcade on Thursday. It's currently sitting on display at the Nevada Museum of Art.

The medi-vac helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission in 1969, but artist Steve Maloney reconstructed the aircraft into a memorial, called "Take Me Home Huey," in 2014.

Maloney says he created the project in part because "Vietnam veterans never got a welcome home." He says he geared the artwork to reflect what may have been on their minds at the time, and if you look closely you'll see exactly what he describes, "Their girlfriend, or mom's apple pie or maybe their car back home."

Maloney says he wants this project to help Vietnam veterans heal. It did just that for veteran, Karl Renz, who says he was one of the 22 veterans a day who attempt suicide. He says it not only saved his life but it has also helped fellow veterans, across the nation to cope, "I've met guys that haven't talked, haven't gone to the VA and now they've gone to the VA and gotten help."

Take Me Home Huey will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art from 7:30 A.M. until 7:30 P.M. on Friday, 9/29 and Saturday, 9/30. It will head back to Carson City on Sunday before leaving the Silver State.

