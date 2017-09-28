Reno Rodeo Donates More Than $25,000 To Local Organizations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Rodeo Donates More Than $25,000 To Local Organizations

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Rodeo donated more than $25,000 to local organizations thanks to proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle that took place at the 2017 Reno Rodeo.

They presented seven community organizations checks at the September Reno Rodeo Association Luncheon, which will took place Thursday. 

They presented $5,396.43 to Nevada Military Support Alliance, $11,297.47 to Moms On the Run, $739.00 to Washoe County Playday Rodeo Club, $1,292.00 to Washoe County 4-H, $1,529.00 to Awaken, $4,600 to CAAW and $1,217.00 UNR Rodeo Team.

