Shortfall of Construction Workers in Northern Nevada Amidst Economic Development

“If we can't build it, they can't come." That's what Rob Benner with the building and construction trades council said amidst a shortfall of workers as economic development continues to grow in northern Nevada.

“In order to have those facilities, you have to have construction workers on those projects, building those building,” said Benner.

Currently construction employment stands as the sixth largest sector in Nevada with more than 85,000 jobs. But despite the industry's continued growth, contractors can't keep up with the demand to build.

“Most construction workers retire between 55 and 60, so in the next five to ten years, half of our workforce is going to retire and leave,” said Benner.

On Thursday, the Nevada Builders Alliance helped in hosting the 2nd annual northern Nevada Construction Career Day. At the event, companies gave students hands-on tasks in order to better familiarize the kids with construction jobs. Aaron West, CEO with the Nevada Builders Alliance, says this will hopefully spark interest in students to enter the workforce after graduation.

“A lot of people think it's either picking up a hammer or digging a ditch and this really exposes them to so many opportunities that there are within the construction industry as a whole,” said West.

For anyone interested in looking at salary information and career opportunities in the construction industry, head over to buildnv.org.