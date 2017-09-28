Wolf Pack Men's Basketball to Hold 'Throwback' Game at Virginia Street Gym

In a throwback game, the University of Nevada men’s basketball team will play a game at the Virginia Street Gym this fall. The exhibition game, against Dominican University, will tip off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.



Seats are limited, with 200 free tickets reserved for students and the remaining 1,200 tickets available for purchase at $20 each. Members of the Starting 5, the men’s basketball support group at Nevada, will have first option to purchase tickets. For more information on joining the Starting 5, the financial support group of the men’s basketball program, please call (775) 682-6902.



“We’re very excited to be able to have the opportunity to host a throwback night at Virginia Street Gym for our exhibition game against Dominican,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “The atmosphere will be festive as we plan on turning back the clock with our uniforms and attire. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the past teams while recognizing the present Wolf Pack in an extremely unique game environment. With only two exhibitions games we wanted to provide our players the opportunity to play in two separate venues.”



Starting 5 members are limited to four seats per account and can purchase now by calling their account representative at (775) 348-PACK. Tickets will also be available, while supplies last, at the Starting 5 preseason dinner on Oct. 4.



If available, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 12.



All seating is general admission and fans are asked to arrive early with doors opening at 6 p.m.? More information on parking and other procedures for the game will be available in the coming weeks.



The game will have a throwback theme with the team wearing special retro uniforms for the event. No audio or video broadcasts for the game are scheduled.



When the gym opened in 1945 it was called the University Gym. In 2001 the gym was renamed the Virginia Street Gym after being known as the “Old Gym” for many years.



It is believed that the Wolf Pack last played a season at the venue in 1976-77. The final game was a 101-83 Pack victory over Pepperdine on Feb. 26, 1977. Nevada legend Edgar Jones posted a double-double in the victory finishing with 30 points and 19 rebounds in 35 minutes of play.



Nevada legendary coach Jake Lawlor (1942-59), who won more than 200 games in his 15 years was the first to coach at the University Gym. The Pack currently plays at the Lawlor Events Center which is named in his honor.



The Pack will host Stanislaus State in an exhibition contest at Lawlor Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 29. All seats are general admission with a cost of $5.

(The University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)