City of Reno Awards Overflow Shelter Contract

The City of Reno has approved a contract to expand the homeless overflow shelter. 

The $318,000 contract will add two restroom facilities to the overflow shelter on Washington Street. Renovations will include ceiling and floor tile replacements. 

The building can accommodate up to 150 beds but currently doesn’t have functioning water or sewer. 

Meanwhile, the City also approved the next step of the sale of a property on 8th Street owned by the City to the Reno Housing Authority to be converted into an affordable housing unit.

The public can weigh in on the transfer during the council meeting on October 11th.

