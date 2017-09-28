New Homes Under Construction at Somersett

Due to high demand for homes in Reno, Somersett is adding hundreds of homes in their community to help with that.

With new manufacturing business coming into northern Nevada, a lot of new jobs are opening up meaning more people will be moving here to take a chance at those jobs, but with more people means we need more homes.

The Pointe at Somersett will be built just east of east Del Web Parkway and includes 64 home in the Somersett master plan.

It's just one of half a dozen developments being built that will add hundreds of homes to the area.

“There are real jobs here now, with the TRIC center and Tesla and Panasonic and all the new companies coming to Reno, there are real jobs and real growth coming to Reno,” says Steve Thomsen of Ryder Homes.

An open house will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clubhouse is located at 2019 Championship Trail.