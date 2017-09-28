NHP Seeks Witnesses to Crash on USA Parkway Extension

Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that occurred earlier this week on the USA Parkway Extension in Lyon County.

The crash happened about seven miles north of Highway 50 on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.

NHP says the unidentified motorcycle rider lost control, went off the paved roadway and then was thrown from the bike. He suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

NHP says it received reports that the Kawasaki rider and the driver of another car may have been driving recklessly prior to the collision.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us