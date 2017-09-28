Motorcycle Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 Near Gold Ranch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Motorcycle Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 Near Gold Ranch

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-80 east near Gold Ranch. Traffic is slow going in that area. 

NHP says the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. NHP says the crash involves a motorcycle rider who suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. 

There's no word on when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. 

We have a crew on scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

For more real-time traffic, go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

