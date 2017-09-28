Someone 2 Know: Jeanine Patten-Coble

The intersection on the south side of the SouthEast Connector is closing this weekend.More >>
The United Nations says the number of Rohingya Muslims that have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August has now topped 500,000. The Reno-based nonprofit organization called Duwell International is doing its part to help bring much-needed medical attention for these refugees.More >>
A public celebration of life is scheduled next month for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died earlier this month at the age of 79.More >>
Every year, October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month in the U.S. But, for women living with a stage four diagnosis, every month is dominated by medical treatments. Cancer warrior Jeanine Patten-Coble transformed her own struggle into a reprieve for others with Little Pink Houses of Hope.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says a woman who was reported missing earlier this month was found safe in California.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno Police has released body cam footage of a traffic stop where officers joke about shooting a graduate student.More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.More >>
A longtime local expert settles when to do the winter-preparing process, once and for all.More >>
Maybe you've noticed some new gas stations around town and many older ones undergoing renovations. The need for places to pump is growing and two companies in particular are helping keep our community moving.More >>
President Donald Trump’s White House economics adviser is asserting that the administration’s proposed tax cut is “purely aimed at middle class families.”More >>
