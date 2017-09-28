House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Returns to Work at Capitol

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice returned to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

Scalise was welcomed by a round of loud applause and cheers in the House chamber by his colleagues on Thursday, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, embracing the Congressman and handing out high-fives to the Republican.

Speaker Paul Ryan introduced Scalise to take the floor, appearing to break down with emotion, saying, "our prayers have been answered." He added, "His bravery and family's strength have been such an inspiration."

Scalise laughed when asked what his purpose was on the floor, in accordance with parliamentarian rules. Ryan then allowed the Republican to speak for however long he wanted.

"As you can imagine these last three and a half months have been pretty challenging times for me and my family," said Scalise, thanking his colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers.

The Congressman credited the power of prayer for surviving the shooting over the Sumer, saying "it's something you just can't underestimate" and saying he was "definitely a living example that miracles really do happen."

The Louisiana Republican will vote Thursday morning and address his colleagues on the House floor. This is his first public appearance since the shooting.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

