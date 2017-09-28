The Latest on the Trump Administration's Tax Cut Proposal

The aftermath of the powerful storm Maria has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the Puerto Rico’s economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island.More >>
President Donald Trump’s White House economics adviser is asserting that the administration’s proposed tax cut is “purely aimed at middle class families.”More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno Police released body cam footage of a traffic stop where officers joke about shooting a graduate student.More >>
The meeting will educate attendees on a variety of topics surrounding immigrationMore >>
The University of Nevada, Reno Police released body cam footage of a traffic stop where officers joke about shooting a graduate student.More >>
Maybe you've noticed some new gas stations around town and many older ones undergoing renovations. The need for places to pump is growing and two companies in particular are helping keep our community moving.More >>
A longtime local expert settles when to do the winter-preparing process, once and for all.More >>
