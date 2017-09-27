Hugh Hefner Passes Away At 91

Playboy Enterprises has reported that Hugh Hefner passed away Wednesday in his home. He was 91.

Playboy Enterprises says he passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by family.

When asked in 1992 by The New York Times what he was proudest of, Hefner said this: “That I changed attitudes toward sex. That nice people can live together now. That I decontaminated the notion of premarital sex. That gives me great satisfaction.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)