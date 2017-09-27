RPD And The Bradshaw Family To Hold Celebration Of Life For Retired Police Chief Robert Bradshaw

The Bradshaw Family and the Reno Police Department will be holding services for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw on Tuesday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St.

The service will be a celebration of life ceremony and the public is invited to attend. The Reno Police Department is asking retired Reno Police officers, especially those who served under Chief Bradshaw, to don a class A dress uniform to the ceremony in his honor.

After the celebration of life, the family will be having a private internment service, so there will neither be a graveside service nor reception.

In lieu of flowers, the Bradshaw Family is asking for donations to the The Robert and Dixie Bradshaw Principals Fund.

The fund was started by Chief Bradshaw's wife, Dixie, as a way to help underprivileged children enrolled in Washoe County Schools.

The fund is managed by Western Nevada Community Foundation, and donations can be made online at this link: http://nevadafund.org/bradshaw/