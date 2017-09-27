Local Organization Offers Free Application Assistance for DACA Renewals

There are 13,000 young, undocumented immigrants in Nevada whose time is running out to renew their DACA status if they want to stay in the country, legally.

This deadline to renew their status comes after the Trump administration recently announced the program's cancellation. DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an American immigration policy started by the Obama administration in 2012. It allows undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors, to be protected from deportation under a work permit, good for two years.

The program's cancellation effectively bans any new applicants from applying for DACA status. However, current DACA recipients whose work permits expire anywhere from September to March 5th are eligible to renew.

Those renewal applications have to be submitted by October 5th. For many recipients, the process may seem daunting, or they may simply not have the money to do so--given that the application fee itself is almost $500.

That's where the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada comes in. They are currently offering free renewal assistance to DACA recipients at their Reno offices. You can call to schedule an appointment: 775-348-7557.

PLAN volunteers have been working overtime to make sure all eligible DACA recipients who come to them for help, get their applications in on time. They will continue to work through the weekend until next Tuesday, October 3rd.

For those who want to renew, but may not have the financial means to do so--PLAN will try to work with you to find a solution. There are also several DACA scholarship opportunities, click here.

For DACA recipients who are interested in learning more about their legal rights, Indivisible Northern Nevada is hosting a DACA/Dreamer Meeting tonight, September 27th, at Northern Nevada HOPES, located at 580 West 5th St, Reno, Nevada.

An immigration attorney will be the guest speaker there, answering questions. It will go from 6 P.M.-8 P.M.