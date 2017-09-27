UNR Releases Statement Concerning Offensive Comments Made By Off - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UNR Releases Statement Concerning Offensive Comments Made By Officers During A Traffic Stop Sunday Morning

Director of Communications for the University of Nevada, Reno, Kerri Garcia, released a statement Wednesday after two University Police Officers conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning in which they said inappropriate and offensive comments were made to a university graduate student by the officers. In an effort to be transparent, UNR has released the video. The comments were captured on a body camera, and the video can be viewed below.  

DISCLAIMER: The video has graphic language 

While UNR has not pointed out to which statements they are referring, we believe the moment may be at 4:30 in which two officers are talking.

Officer 1: "Holy s****, I'm glad you're not fighting, you're too big."

Officer 2: "Yeah, I was just going to shoot this guy if he went sideways, because f*** that."

Kerri Garcia's statement

I have seen the video and I find the language that was used to be disturbing, offensive and unacceptable. I condemn this reprehensible language, and again, offer my sincerest apologies to the graduate student for what occurred.

I am deeply concerned about the distress that was placed on the graduate student. I commend the student’s courage in reporting this incident, it was a brave thing to do.  I’ve spoken personally to the graduate student, as has University President Marc Johnson. Both President Johnson and I have personally apologized to the graduate student for the comments that were made.

University Police and the University’s Title IX Office are investigating, following our personnel policies and procedures, and we are moving quickly to determine our most appropriate action. One of the officer’s has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus.

The words that were used during the traffic stop are deplorable and have no place in the important interaction that must occur between members of our community and our Police Department. At a time of heightened fear and anxiety throughout the country and on campus, the impact of the statements was further compounded.

