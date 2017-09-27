UNR Releases Statement Concerning Offensive Comments Made By Officers During A Traffic Stop Sunday Morning

Director of Communications for the University of Nevada, Reno, Kerri Garcia, released a statement Wednesday after two University Police Officers conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning in which they said inappropriate and offensive comments were made to a university graduate student by the officers. In an effort to be transparent, UNR has released the video. The comments were captured on a body camera, and the video can be viewed below.

DISCLAIMER: The video has graphic language

While UNR has not pointed out to which statements they are referring, we believe the moment may be at 4:30 in which two officers are talking.

Officer 1: "Holy s****, I'm glad you're not fighting, you're too big."

Officer 2: "Yeah, I was just going to shoot this guy if he went sideways, because f*** that."

Kerri Garcia's statement