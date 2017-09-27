BLM Carson City District Continues To Sell Firewood Permits

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District is continuing to sell firewood cutting permits at multiple locations. Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees – standing or down may be cut.

Permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. Permits for no more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of ten cords. A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than ten cords.

Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations are provided when purchasing permits.

They ask that permit holders remember to be in possession of their permit and map while cutting firewood. They also advise that, during dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water handy.

Chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors.

They ask that permit holders stay on existing roads and report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.

BLM permits for firewood will be sold at the locations listed below.

BLM-Carson City District Office Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

5665 Morgan Mill Rd. 775-885-6000

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A 775-782-8144

Gardnerville, NV 89410 (inside museum building)



Alpine County Chamber of Commerce Daily, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

3 Webster St. 530-694-2475

Markleeville, CA 96120

After Nov 15th: Mon. – Fri, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

111 Sheckler Road 775-423-5121

Fallon, NV 89406



Galena Creek Visitor Center Tues.– Sun., 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mt Rose Highway, Reno, NV 775-849-4948

6 miles up Mt Rose Hwy from Hwy 395/580

After Oct 15th: Fri.–Sun., 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Paul Fuselier at 775-885-6000.