BLM Carson City District Continues To Sell Firewood Permits

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District is continuing to sell firewood cutting permits at multiple locations. Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees – standing or down may be cut.

Permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. Permits for no more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of ten cords. A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than ten cords. 

Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations are provided when purchasing permits.

They ask that permit holders remember to be in possession of their permit and map while cutting firewood. They also advise that, during dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water handy. 

Chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors. 

They ask that permit holders stay on existing roads and report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.

BLM permits for firewood will be sold at the locations listed below. 

BLM-Carson City District Office                            Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

5665 Morgan Mill Rd.                                                775-885-6000

Carson City, NV 89701                                                    

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce                  Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A                       775-782-8144             

Gardnerville, NV 89410                                             (inside museum building)


Alpine County Chamber of Commerce                 Daily, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

3 Webster St.                                                              530-694-2475

Markleeville, CA 96120                                             

After Nov 15th: Mon. – Fri, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

 

UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon            Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

111 Sheckler Road                                                      775-423-5121
Fallon, NV 89406                                                      

Galena Creek Visitor Center                                   Tues.– Sun., 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mt Rose Highway, Reno, NV                                     775-849-4948
6 miles up Mt Rose Hwy from Hwy 395/580          

After Oct 15th: Fri.–Sun., 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Paul Fuselier at 775-885-6000.

