RTC Announces South Meadows/Veterans Parkway Intersection To Be Closed For Reconstruction

RTC has announced that the South Meadows/Veterans Parkway intersection will be closed on two upcoming Saturdays, September 30 and October 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow construction crews to reconstruct the intersection as part of the SouthEast Connector.

RTC says the closures are planned on Saturdays so they don’t interfere with school schedules or commuter traffic.

For more details, visit SouthEastConnector.com.