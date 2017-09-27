California Seeks More Sway by Moving Up Presidential Primary

Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees – standing or down may be cut.More >>
Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees – standing or down may be cut.More >>
The intersection will close on two Saturdays, September 30 and October 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow construction crews to reconstruct the intersection as part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
The intersection will close on two Saturdays, September 30 and October 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow construction crews to reconstruct the intersection as part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.More >>
A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.More >>
California's presidential primary will be held in March 2020, three months earlier than during the 2016 election. Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation Wednesday to move up the primary.More >>
California's presidential primary will be held in March 2020, three months earlier than during the 2016 election. Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation Wednesday to move up the primary.More >>
A longtime local expert settles when to do the winter-preparing process, once and for all.More >>
A longtime local expert settles when to do the winter-preparing process, once and for all.More >>
Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges were sworn in Monday by Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini.More >>
Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges were sworn in Monday by Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini.More >>
Nevada ranks second across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015.More >>
Nevada ranks second across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015.More >>
Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.More >>
Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.More >>
Maybe you've noticed some new gas stations around town and many older ones undergoing renovations. The need for places to pump is growing and two companies in particular are helping keep our community moving.More >>
Maybe you've noticed some new gas stations around town and many older ones undergoing renovations. The need for places to pump is growing and two companies in particular are helping keep our community moving.More >>
The UNR School of Medicine is offering free medical clinics in October to locals in need.More >>
The UNR School of Medicine is offering free medical clinics in October to locals in need.More >>