California Seeks More Sway by Moving Up Presidential Primary - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Seeks More Sway by Moving Up Presidential Primary

Posted: Updated:

California's presidential primary will be held in March 2020, three months earlier than during the 2016 election.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation Wednesday to move up the primary. Supporters of the change want to give California more influence in choosing the Republican and Democratic nominees.

The state awards the most delegates in the nominating contests.

The measure places California's primary on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March. That means it likely will fall on "Super Tuesday," when multiple states hold primaries.

California is an expensive state to campaign in, with 11 media markets. An earlier primary could give an edge to candidates with more money.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.