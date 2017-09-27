Maverik Opening Ninth Store in Area Another Coming in December

Maybe you've noticed some new gas stations around town and many older ones undergoing renovations. The need for places to pump is growing and two companies in particular are helping keep our community moving. Utah-based fuel and convenience store company, Maverik is making a high octane push to expand in northern Nevada.

“We opened up our first store in Carson City in 2009 and this will be the ninth store in the area,” said Jeannette Crenshaw, District Manager for Maverik.

Their newest location opens Wednesday on McCarran and Sutro in Reno with store number ten in reach.

“Our tenth store will be opening mid-November or December on South Meadows Parkway.”

Ten stores in under 10 years is fueling business for locally owned, L.A. Perks Petroleum.

“Not only are we building these things [gas stations], we're doing the service for them on that side of it as well,” said owner of L.A. Perks Petroleum, Keith Perks.

They install what you see at the pump and what you can't see underground. They've been hired to work on many of the new gas stations in town which seem to be popping up more and more with no end in sight.

“In the Sparks market right now a lot of people have come in and bought property. We're looking at a lot of those jobs right now to get them moving.”

But it's not just about building new; they help gas stations keep up with current environmental regulations to prevent spills. The Arco on East McCarran in Reno is undergoing major renovations.

“When customers decide to upgrade the new dispensers, we're putting in new containment underneath them, new piping, upgrading monitoring systems.”

As L.A. Perks and Maverik work together to keep our community gassed up, slowing down is not an option.

“We are hoping to take over the convenience store market and have Maverik be the place that everyone wants to go,” said Crenshaw.

The new Maverik on North McCarran and Sutro is having a grand opening celebration with some deals and freebies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.