WCSD Seeks Names for New Middle School in Spanish Springs

The Washoe County School District needs your help naming the new middle school in Spanish Springs.
The School Naming Committee says names can be submitted on www.wcsdbuilding.com until October 20th. English and Spanish submission forms are both available on the website.
The new school will be located in the new Kiley Ranch development. It's expected to open for students by August 2019.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.