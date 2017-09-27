President Trump Says He's Not Happy With HHS Secretary Tom Price - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Says He's Not Happy With HHS Secretary Tom Price

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.