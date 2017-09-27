President Trump Says He's Not Happy With HHS Secretary Tom Price

A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.More >>
A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on health care after the latest Republican effort to pass an overhaul bill failed in the Senate.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on health care after the latest Republican effort to pass an overhaul bill failed in the Senate.More >>
At the hearing, they discussed nuclear waste policy management and Yucca Mountain.More >>
At the hearing, they discussed nuclear waste policy management and Yucca Mountain.More >>
President Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.More >>
President Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.More >>
Nevada will see some changes in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange in 2018, including plans and pricing. Open enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15.More >>
Nevada will see some changes in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange in 2018, including plans and pricing. Open enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15.More >>
Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.More >>
Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.More >>
Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges were sworn in Monday by Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini.More >>
Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges were sworn in Monday by Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini.More >>
Nevada ranks second across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015.More >>
Nevada ranks second across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015.More >>
One of the more unusual fundraisers of the year is taking over the exterior wall of the Grand Sierra Resort on Wednesday. Dozens of people will rappel off the edge of the building, down 353 feet, to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.More >>
One of the more unusual fundraisers of the year is taking over the exterior wall of the Grand Sierra Resort on Wednesday. Dozens of people will rappel off the edge of the building, down 353 feet, to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>