People Rappel Off the GSR For Charity

One of the more unusual fundraisers of the year is taking over the exterior wall of the Grand Sierra Resort on Wednesday.

Dozens of people will rappel off the edge of the building, down 353 feet, to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. All the rappellers either raise or donate $1,000 to participate. BBBS helps more than 600 kids annually by matching them with adult mentors, and each donation funds one big-little match for a year.

"A lot of these children are missing that positive, one on one relationship in their life," BBBS PR and Communications Coordinator Jordan Miszlay said. "They're missing that one person that they can count on to always be there for them."

Miszlay said they see dramatic differences with the kids who have "bigs."

"They have better school attendance rates," Miszlay said. "They are more likely to go onto college, they're more likely to get better jobs, and they have better relationships with friends and family."

All the mentors have to do is spend time with their "littles" for about an hour a week, and Miszlay said right now they really need mentors to volunteer. For information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, click here.

