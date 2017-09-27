David Cornwell Leaves Team, Requests Release

9/26/2017

Just a day after Ty Gangi was named the starter for the Fresno State game, Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.

A much-hyped junior transfer, Cornwell was named the first-string quarterback through Spring and Fall Camps. He lost the spot to Gangi to open the season at Northwestern and didn't see playing time until this past weekend's loss at then 18th ranked Washington State. He threw for 97 yards and three-interceptions with the Pack.