President Johnson Gives State of the University Address

President Marc Johnson gave his annual State of the University address, where he gave an update on how the University has progressed and what the future has in store.

Johnson says he's seen steady growth and he doesn't see it stopping soon. Today was meant to outline some goals they have to handle the increase in students.

"We need to move out faculty, student ratio from 22 to 1 down to 18 to 1 like other similar universities."

One of his main goals is to improve that ratio in order to better serve the students, but part of that growth helps him towards a goal he believes the university has a real chance at, an R-1 Carnegie Classification.

Now we're in kind of a second tier of research universities," Johnson said. "And we are poised to achieve the top rank of research universities."

He says the university is doing everything right to earn the status, and they just have to continue growing. Johnson mentioned the progress the University has made since the Great Recession, and considering the city has had similar growth, he believes now is the time they can have a meaningful impact on the economic growth of the area.

"We produce new technologies and work with industries to commercialize those technologies," Johnson said. "We build new industry, and we produce the kind of research-experienced students that will be very good to provide the workforce for industries."

Student housing is the final component to handling the student population growth. Great Basin Hall will open in 2018 and has 400 beds, and Manzanita Hall is being seismically retro-fit to add another 100 beds. While the University has worked with companies in the area to improve family housing, Johnson believes dorms bring something special to the campus.

"The dormitory experience for a freshman student really enhances their ability to be retained in the future years and to do well in school," Johnson said. "And become part of the life of the university."

Johnson says today was for showing everyone they have the means to deal with this constant growth.