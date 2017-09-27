President Johnson Gives State of the University Address

Alabama graduate transfer, David Cornwell has left the Wolf Pack Football Team and requested his release from the program.More >>
President Marc Johnson gave his annual State of the University address, where he gave an update on how the University has progressed, and what the future has in store.More >>
This three-week exhibition features Banksy’s “Haight Street Rat” installation, and will run from September 26-October 17.More >>
Nevada will see some changes in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange in 2018, including plans and pricing. Open enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15.More >>
Nevada ranks 2nd across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015. While the numbers are disturbing, they are not surprising.More >>
Arroyo Mexican Grill closed their doors on September 23, following the Reno 1868 FC 6-1 victory over Portland Timbers 2.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
When it comes to keeping yourself safe, or getting fast help in an emergency, you might find some useful tricks in your smartphone that you didn't know were there.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Sparks home early Tuesday morning.More >>
Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they are interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030. At a news conference Monday, CEO Scott Blackmun said Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno are among the cities that might be considered.More >>
