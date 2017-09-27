RSCVA Announces Art Exhibition Featuring Banksy

The Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA) announced an exhibition featuring iconic street artist, Banksy. This three-week exhibition features Banksy’s “Haight Street Rat” installation, and will run from September 26-October 17.

“Sierra Arts Foundation’s mission has always been to nurture, teach and support artists, as well as increase access to the arts in our community,” said Sierra Arts Foundation Executive Director Tracey Oliver. “Sierra Arts’ hosting of Banksy’s Haight Street Rat serves as a way to spark interest and stimulate conversation around the relevance of public art and how it becomes part of our community’s identity.”

Normal gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 – 5:00 p.m.