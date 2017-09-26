Nevada Ranks 2nd Highest in Country for Rate of Women Murdered by Men

Nevada ranks 2nd across the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.29 per 100,000. These statistics come from the Violence Policy Center's most recent analysis of homicide data for 2015.

While the numbers are disturbing, they are not surprising. That is because Nevada has consistently ranked in the top 10 states where women are murdered by men, for 13 out of the last 14 years.

Nationwide, 93% of these women were killed by someone they knew; 64% were their wives or other intimate acquaintances. John Etchemendy, the Executive Director of Safe Embrace explains, "The greatest threat against women in an intimate partner relationship with violence is when there's a weapon in the house."

Kristy Oriol with the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, adds an alarming statistic, "A firearm being present in the home increases the risk of homicide by 500%." According to the study, 55% of these women were shot and killed.

While there are more domestic violence cases in the Las Vegas area, shelters in northern Nevada are still at capacity. In fact, Safe Embrace has been consistently filled to capacity for the past three years. Etchemendy says they average eight calls a day from victims.

Other area shelters also struggle to keep up with the need for protection from a life threatening issue, that doesn't discriminate. Oriol continues, "Domestic violence crosses every single barrier of socioeconomic status, racial status, anyone can be a victim."

However, the Violence Policy Center's report does show that black women are affected at disproportionate rates. The report states, "In 2015, black females were murdered by men at a rate of 2.43 per 100,000, more than twice the rate of 0.96 per 100,000 for white women murdered by men."

The NCEDSV has been working to combat these statistics by working with legislation to try and pass policies that increase safety for victims of domestic violence.

To better serve the need for shelter protection for victims of domestic violence, Safe Embrace is working on a new facility to more than double their available units. If you would like to volunteer, donate or learn more about the organization's project, visit their website here.