Douglas County Sheriff's Office Swears In Three New Deputies

Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini swore in three new deputies on Monday, Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges.

Conner Michitarian was hired as a lateral deputy sheriff, and is assigned to the Patrol Division. Deputy Michitarian came from Nevada Highway Patrol and was raised in Douglas County, graduating from Douglas High School. He gained his desire to be in law enforcement from his father, DCSO Sgt. Ron Michitarian. His career was fostered by being a DCSO Explorer for many years with Deputies Teresa Duffy and Chris Griffith.

Jeremy Cunningham was raised in Reno, Nevada, enlisted in the Nevada National Guard in 2012, and serves as a military policeman with the 485th Military Police Company. He recently returned from a one-year deployment to Kuwait and Iraq. He is assigned to the Jail Division.

Joshua Hodges was raised in Southern California and relocated to Douglas County as a teenager, where he was a member of DCSO and CHP Explorers. Following graduation from high school, he went on to complete a degree from Sierra Nevada College. He is assigned to the Jail Division.

The three deputies hired brought the number to 19 deputies hired in the last 14 months.