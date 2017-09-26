Douglas County Sheriff's Office Swears In Three New Deputies - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Swears In Three New Deputies

Posted: Updated:

Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini swore in three new deputies on Monday, Conner Michitarian, Jeremy Cunningham, and Joshua Hodges.

Conner Michitarian was hired as a lateral deputy sheriff, and is assigned to the Patrol Division. Deputy Michitarian came from Nevada Highway Patrol and was raised in Douglas County, graduating from Douglas High School.  He gained his desire to be in law enforcement from his father, DCSO Sgt. Ron Michitarian. His career was fostered by being a DCSO Explorer for many years with Deputies Teresa Duffy and Chris Griffith.

Jeremy Cunningham was raised in Reno, Nevada, enlisted in the Nevada National Guard in 2012, and serves as a military policeman with the 485th Military Police Company.  He recently returned from a one-year deployment to Kuwait and Iraq. He is assigned to the Jail Division.

Joshua Hodges was raised in Southern California and relocated to Douglas County as a teenager, where he was a member of DCSO and CHP Explorers.  Following graduation from high school, he went on to complete a degree from Sierra Nevada College.  He is assigned to the Jail Division.

The three deputies hired brought the number to 19 deputies hired in the last 14 months. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.