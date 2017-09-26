Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Announces They Are Now Accepting Seasonal Applications

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced that they are now accepting applications for all positions for the 2017-18 winter season. They encourage applicants to apply online at skirose.com. Position wages begin at $11.50 per hour.

They are also hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and will also participate participate in the Truckee Meadows Community College Job Fair on October 18 and the Sierra Nevada College Job Fair on October 19.

The resort is seeking energetic, enthusiastic candidates interested in providing resort guests with an incredible experience every time they visit Mt. Rose.

Part and full-time seasonal positions include: lift attendants, ski and snowboard instructors, rental shop attendants, food and beverage, bartenders, cocktail servers, janitorial, parking attendants, and ticket agents.

They are also looking for Team Falcons coaches, ski patrollers, as well as operators experienced at snow grooming and snow removal. Not all positions require candidates to ski or snowboard.

“We are looking for candidates who thrive in a team environment and who have strong customer service skills,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “By offering competitive wages and other employment perks, we are confident we can attract and retain top talent across a variety of positions who will help our guests create lifelong memories with family and friends every time they visit Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.”



Applicants must be age 16+ to work at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. They encourage candidates planning to attend one of the hiring fairs to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event they attend.



Following last season’s six-month winter season, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is planning for another early opening with the winter 2017-18 season scheduled to begin Friday, October 27, weather and conditions permitting.

For more information or to apply for an open position, visit www.skirose.com.