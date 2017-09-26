Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies Partner with Community Leaders to Discuss Immigration & Refugee Reform

Executives with Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies will be joining Reno City Councilman Oscar Delgado and Assemblyman Edgar Flores to discuss immigration issues facing our community in an open, community forum Wednesday.

They will be holding the meeting at the Palabra de Vida Church located at 2375 South Virginia Street, with the doors opening at 6:30 pm and the discussions beginning at 7:00 pm. They are offering child care for those in our community who plan on attending with their children.

They say the event is being held to bring the community together and discuss local topics related to immigration and refugee reform.

The meeting will educate attendees on a variety of topics surrounding immigration, including: how immigrants and refugees can obtain Nevada driver authorization cards, information on the City of Reno’s Welcoming City initiative, and the rights and responsibilities of immigrants.

They will also discuss crime-prevention strategies and provide information on how immigrants and refugees can report crimes.

Local law enforcement agencies who will be participating in the forum include the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County School Police.